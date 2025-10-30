+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Emma Sears USWNTGetty Images
Ryan Tolmich

USWNT player ratings vs New Zealand: Six degrees of domination for Emma Hayes’ side, as Emma Sears’ hat-trick, Catarina Macario’s double pace relentless assault

This was an easy 6-0 victory for the USWNT, a near-perfect performance to end an imperfect, but hopeful, camp

After a loss and a win against Portugal, the U.S. women's national team played in a different stratosphere against New Zealand on Wednesday night. The first match against Portugal reminded the world what could happen when the USWNT aren't at their best.

This match, then, reminded the world of what could happen when the USWNT are in form - and that's a scary, scary sight.

Led by Emma Sears' first international hat-trick and Catarina Macario's fourth international brace, the USWNT crushed New Zealand, 6-0, in Kansas City on Wednesday night. Truth be told, it wasn't even that close. This was a wall-to-wall beatdown, one in which virtually every USWNT player on the field had a moment to be proud of.

Sears, of course, led them all, scoring the opening goal before adding two more in the second half to score her first professional hat-trick.

She was far from the only standout. Macario, too, scored in each half, running the show from up top. Rose Lavelle, who had more caps than the rest of the starting XI combined, scored a stunner just before halftime, having dominated in the prior 44 minutes on the field before coming off after the break.

Michelle Cooper, playing in her club stadium, had two assists, while Lindsey Heaps came off the bench to provide one of her own and Kennedy Wesley - the lone newcomer in camp, and 25th recipient of a first cap from coach Emma Hayes - played well in an electric environment.

“Honestly, I want to give a lot of credit to my teammates,” said Sears, who tripled her previous international goal output in one game. “Especially with that first goal, Michelle served it on a platter for me to tap it in. And yeah, the goals following, it was good to carry on that momentum throughout the game and ultimately get the win.”

Oh, and did we mention this was the least experienced team - cap-wise - that the USWNT has put on the field in the last 25 years? It was a near-perfect performance to end an imperfect, but hopeful, camp. The loss against Portugal certainly served as a wake-up call, and that carried on through to this third game of camp.

In that sense, it was the ending Hayes would have wanted as her young squad throttled New Zealand, marking the most goals the USWNT have scored since their new coach took over last year.

GOAL rates the USWNT's players from CPKC Stadium.

  • Claudia Dickey USWNTGetty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Claudia Dickey (7/10):

    Wasn't threatened much in the first half, but had to make one big save to start the second. Would have liked to have been more active but, hey, that's how it goes sometimes as USWNT goalkeeper.

    Lilly Reale (7/10):

    Was very clean on the ball, which was really the assignment given how ball-dominant the USWNT were throughout.

    Jordyn Bugg (6/10):

    Didn't have to do much defensively, but she did ping the ball around well when she got it.

    Kennedy Wesley (6/10):

    The perfect game to get your USWNT debut in, particularly as a centerback. Had a giveaway or two, which is natural, and, on this occasion, it was fine because of the flow of the game.

    Emily Sams (7/10):

    Interesting to see her at fullback, even if she has played there at times on the club level. Didn't look too out of place, as she assisted Macario's goal.

    • Advertisement
  • Rose Lavelle USWNTGetty Images

    Midfield

    Lily Yohannes (8/10):

    Just so technically gifted, with her backheel leading to the first goal serving as a signature moment. If you've been watching the USWNT since she debuted, you'll know exactly what type of skillset she showed off as she ran the midfield.

    Claire Hutton (6/10):

    Was the most "defensive" of the three midfielders, although they didn't have to do much defending. Actually nearly got a goal of her own in the 25th minute, too.

    Rose Lavelle (9/10):

    A player that, when she's on, makes everyone on the team better. She did that on Wednesday while scoring a stunning goal of her own.

  • Catarina Macario USWNTGetty Images

    Attack

    Emma Sears (9/10):

    Certainly capitalized on her chances as she added the third, fourth and fifth goals of her USWNT career. This was, obviously, her best performance yet as she routinely put herself in position to finish and then did just that three times.

    Catarina Macario (9/10):

    Scored two goals of her own and teed up Sears' first. More evidence of what the Chelsea star can offer from the striker position, even when Triple Espresso does return.

    Michelle Cooper (8/10):

    The only member of the attack not to get a goal, but she did set up two of them. A fantastic performance from Cooper, who ran circles around New Zealand's defense all night long.

  • Emma Hayes USWNTGetty Images

    Subs & Manager

    Lindsey Heaps (7/10):

    After seeing Lavelle cook, came in and provided an assist of her own on Macario's second.

    Sam Coffey (6/10):

    Even with the game out of reach, she still brought energy and presence, which was no surprise. Almost got a goal from distance, too.

    Lo'eau LaBonta (6/10):

    The crowd demanded that the Kanas City Current veteran play, and play she did, with LaBonta and Hayes having a laugh about it as she was introduced. A feel-good moment for a local hero, who got the reception she deserved in front of her fans.

    Jaedyn Shaw (7/10):

    Replaced Macario and, while she wasn't quite as dangerous, there wasn't a big drop off. That's a huge compliment to Shaw, who probably deserved a goal.

    Yazmeen Ryan (5/10):

    Had such a good chance one-on-one but put it just wide. Will definitely want that back, especially with the other attackers scoring for fun.

    Eva Gaetino (N/A): 

    Came on late to see the game out. A good moment for her, considering she wasn't originally part of this camp.

    Emma Hayes (8/10):

    Won the game by a wide margin, got some young players onto the field and sent the crowd home happy by playing LaBonta. Not much else she could have done to make this a feel-good night.

Friendlies
USA crest
USA
USA
Italy crest
Italy
ITA
Friendlies
Australia crest
Australia
AUS
New Zealand crest
New Zealand
NZL