Emma Hayes USWNT 2024Getty Images
Jacob Schneider

USWNT schedules October friendlies against Iceland and Argentina, next opportunity for Emma Hayes to explore player pool

Emma HayesUSAArgentinaIcelandWomen's footballFriendlies

The U.S. will take on Iceland twice on home soil before a marquee match against La Albiceleste one day before Halloween

  • Three matches scheduled during FIFA October window
  • Two against Iceland, one vs Argentina
  • Opportunity for Hayes to see more of squad
