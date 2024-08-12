USWNT's 'Triple Espresso' of Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman & Sophia Smith spearheads GOAL's Women's Olympic Team of the Tournament

There are four members of Emma Hayes' triumphant team in GOAL's Best XI, while one of Brazil's silver medalists also squeezes into the attack

The United States women's national team might have endured a worst-ever Women's World Cup performance last summer, lost a ton of experienced players in the past 12 months and only been officially taken over by head coach Emma Hayes just nine weeks before the Olympics kicked-off, but it still stood on top of that podium on Saturday with a record-extending fifth gold medal.

Unsurprisingly then, the U.S. is well-represented in GOAL's Team of the Tournament, particularly by its attack, which thrived at Paris 2024. But there is also plenty of recognition for Brazil, which reached a major international final for the first time in 16 years, as well as others who shone in France, whether that resulted in a medal or not.

So, what does GOAL's Best XI look like? Here's who made the cut...