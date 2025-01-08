Present and future: Alyssa Thompson, Jaedyn Shaw, Casey Murphy, Crystal Dunn mix with numerous newcomers as Emma Hayes sets up transitional USWNT camp

GOAL looks at the five key takeaways from Hayes' roster as the U.S. women's national team gathers for transitional camp

The U.S. women's national team is gathering for the first time in 2025 and, while there are no games associated with this January camp, that doesn't diminish its importance. No, there are no trophies to be won at the end of this. There aren't even opponents. This camp is more about internal challenges, and figuring out which players will be involved not just in 2025, but in the years to come. It's a transitional camp for the 2025 Olympic gold medalists.

Emma Hayes' squad is missing several superstars. There's no Triple Espresso in this camp, with all three members - Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson - left at home to rest and recover. There's no Lindsey Horan or Rose Lavelle. Alyssa Naher is gone, and she isn't coming back, having retired with a fitting goodbye last year.

This squad isn't lacking talent, though. Instead, it's quite the opposite. When you add in the Futures Camp running alongside this senior gathering, there are plenty of talented, motivated players ready to push and take things further.

Without a game on the horizon, what is the focus for this January gathering? Which players have points to prove? What will Emma Hayes be expecting? GOAL takes a look at the takeaways from the January camp squads.