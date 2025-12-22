USWNT and Chelsea forward Cat Macario reportedly draws interest from NWSL clubs

The "High Impact Player" rule (HIP) would allow teams in the NWSL the ability to spend up to $1 million dollars outside of the salary cap on star players that meet a certain standard.

Despite the NWSL's governing body approving the HIP rule, the NWSL Players Association isn't so sure. The NWSLPA has raised concerns over the speed and clarity of the way the rule was created and how it will be used. The NWSLPA instead has proposed raising the salary cap by $1 million beginning in 2026.

This all impacts a player like Macario, because she very likely would be considered a "high impact player," however, there is no update as to when this rule, if adopted, would begin.

Macario has played in Europe for her entire professional career and is a standout forward for Chelsea, second to the top of the table in the Women's Super League. She's also made her way back into the U.S. Women's National Team rotation after missing about two years with ACL and persistent injuries.