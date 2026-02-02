Goal.com
USWNT Abroad Feb. 2GOAL
Celia Balf

USWNT Abroad: Sam Coffey sparks Man City win over Naomi Girma and Alyssa Thompson's Chelsea, Emily Fox lifts first Women's Champions Cup

GOAL breaks down top USWNT performances abroad, with Coffey shining for Manchester City and Fox lifting silverware at Arsenal.

While the U.S. women’s national team wrapped up January camp in Southern California, several of Emma Hayes’ most established players were making noise overseas, delivering standout performances for their club sides during the FIFA window.

Hayes named a 26-player roster made up entirely of NWSL players for friendlies against Paraguay and Chile, but across Europe, key USWNT regulars were competing in high-stakes matches. In England, midfielder Sam Coffey helped Manchester City cruise to a 5–1 win over Chelsea, facing off against U.S. teammates Cat Macario, Alyssa Thompson, and Naomi Girma.

Elsewhere in the Women’s Super League, Manchester United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce earned a 3–1 victory over Liverpool, continuing a strong run as one of Hayes’ top options in goal. As it stands, Manchester City remains the top seed with 39 points, while Manchester United are second on 28 points.  Outside back Emily Fox also added silverware, as Arsenal edged Corinthians 3–2 to win the first-ever Champions League Cup final.

So, how did those USWNT stars actually fare abroad over the weekend? GOAL takes a closer look...

  • Sam Coffey Man City signing 2026Manchester City FC

    Coffey makes statement with City's massive win

    Coffey may not have scored a hat trick like Brazilian international Kerolin at Etihad Stadium, but she still made an impact in the midfield. 

    Coffey and Manchester City played Chelsea on Sunday, and put five goals past the six-time reigning WSL champions to win 5-1. Coffey was up against a trio of her USWNT teammates, Thompson, Girma, and Macario for the Blues, and both Thompson and Girma earned starts in the loss. 

    Coffey entered the game in the 64th minute and slid into a defensive midfield role with City already up 4-0., sitting alongside Yui Hasegawa. Coffey came to Manchester City in January and has largely been a substitute for the WSL leaders. 

  • Manchester City v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Thompson tried, Girma struggled

    It was a tough day for Chelsea, who were outlasted by Manchester City, despite Thompson's beautiful finish. Unfortunately for USWNT star defender Girma, she was to blame for the first two of City's goals. 

    The center back not only struggled to clear crosses, but also found herself failing to match up against Bunny Shaw and Kerolin, who were both on a tear for City.

    Up the field, Thompson did her job and scored a goal, although it just wasn't enough to even get Chelsea into the conversation. Thompson received the ball from the top of the box off a deflection and chopped it across her body before driving it near post. Thompson leads Chelsea in goals with five. 

  • Club Atletico de Madrid v Manchester United Women - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Another shot-stopping game from Tullis-Joyce

    Manchester United defeated Liverpool 3-1, thanks to a strong second half from United, plus three goals from the home team just 15 minutes into the second 45 minutes.

    Tullis-Joyce had a somewhat uneventful game, and the one goal she did concede there wasn't much she could have done with the scramble in the box. 

    Tullis-Joyce is United's No. 1 keeper and has 32 saves in 13 games this season, plus four clean sheets. United are in second place with 28 points in the league standings, trailing City in first, and are just one point ahead of Chelsea with 27 points.

  • Emily Fox Arsenal Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Fox helps Arsenal lift Champions Cup

    Arsenal and USWNT defender Fox became champions of the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup with a dominant 3-2 win over Corinthians at Arsenal Stadium. Fox started in the back for the Gunners and was involved in one of the first chances of the game when she played a perfect pass into the run of Alessia Russo. In the second half, Fox made a cross that found the head of Lotte Wubben-Moy for a 2-1 go-ahead goal. 

    Fox has been a constant for this Arsenal team, who currently sit in fourth place in the league standings, just one point behind Chelsea. 

    Fox has had a stellar season so far for Arsenal, anchoring the backline while also contributing to the attack with her forward mindset on the wing.

