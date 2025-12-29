+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
USWNT AbroadGOAL
Celia Balf

USWNT Abroad: Naomi Girma, Alyssa Thompson, Lily Yohannes reflect growing American influence at Europe’s top clubs

GOAL reviews the top USWNT performances abroad in 2025, from Girma, Thompson and Macario at Chelsea to Heaps and Yohannes at Lyon, Tullis-Joyce at United and Fox at Arsenal.

The 2025 season marked a meaningful shift for the U.S. women’s national team, particularly in the movement of elite players from the NWSL to Europe, as central figures for some of the continent’s biggest clubs.

No transfer captured that change more clearly than Naomi Girma’s $1.1 million move from San Diego Wave to Chelsea, a record-setting deal that reset expectations for defenders. Teenage forward Alyssa Thompson soon followed, joining Chelsea from Angel City FC for $1.3 million - another landmark fee that underscored how quickly the market had shifted.

Those headline moves were part of a broader trend for Americans abroad. Emily Fox emerged as a cornerstone of Arsenal’s back line, featuring regularly in the WSL and playing a key role as the Gunners captured the UEFA Women's Champions League title. In France, Lindsey Heaps anchored midfield for Olympique Lyonnais, alongside teenage standout Lily Yohannes. At Manchester United, Phallon Tullis-Joyce established herself as a reliable presence in goal, while Chelsea’s American trio - Thompson, Cat Macario, and Girma - each carved out consistent roles for the Blues.

But how did those USWNT stars actually fare across a full season abroad? With the year coming to a close, GOAL takes a closer look at how America’s top players performed in Europe in 2025.

  • Manchester United FC v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Naomi Girma, Chelsea

    Girma’s first season with Chelsea has been defined more by injury setbacks and a gradual return to fitness than by extensive minutes and impact on the pitch. After arriving at the Blues in January 2025, in a world-record transfer for a women’s footballer, her long-awaited debut didn't come until early March in a 2–2 Women’s Super League draw with Brighton. 

    Unfortunately, in the 59th minute, she was forced off due to a calf issue. Although the year has had its highs and lows for Girma, she did find some consistent rhythm, including some brief playing time against Barcelona in the UEFA Women's Champions League. As the season kept progressing, she worked her way back into the squad's starting lineup, recording more appearances and increasing minutes. 

    One of Girma’s standout performances for Chelsea this season came in the Women’s FA Cup final against Manchester United, where she delivered a strong defensive display in a high-stakes match that Chelsea won 3-0. She was essential in Chelsea's shutout as she was key to keeping United's chances limited. 

    As of the 2025–26 season, Girma has made a total of six appearances for the Blues across all competitions since joining the club.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-CHELSEAAFP

    Alyssa Thompson, Chelsea

    In early September of this year, Chelsea Women signed Thompson from Angel City FC on a five-year contract, with a transfer fee reported at around $1.3 million (£1 million) - one of the highest fees paid for a female player from the NWSL. 

    Before joining the Blues, Thompson scored 15 goals in 69 appearances with Angel City, including six goals and two assists in 16 matches in just the 2025 season alone before moving abroad. She was the first overall pick in the 2023 NWSL draft. 

    Thompson ranks among Chelsea’s top goal scorers with four goals in all competitions, including vital contributions in both league and European matches. Her role is not strictly as a goal scorer, but also as a tricky, pacey winger. She's known for creating space on the wing and then catching defenders on their heels by dribbling centrally, and creating endless chances. 

    Thompson signalled her quality when she scored her first-ever goal for Chelsea against Paris FC in a 4-0 win in the Champions League. She also assisted with the second goal in the match with a quality cross. Thompson's impact was clear, and she's progressed since then. 

  • Catarina Macario Chelsea Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Cat Macario, Chelsea

    Macario, who's been with Chelsea since 2023, has shown glimpses of real quality for the Blues this season. Her contract is set to expire the summer of 2026, and rumors suggest there's a lot of interest from NWSL clubs. Macario has always played professionally overseas, first with Lyon right out of college. She could find herself stateside, especially now that the NWSL has adopted the "High Impact Player" rule.

    In 2025, Macario mixed up starts and sub appearances, but frequently provided assists, specifically in consecutive games against West Ham and Manchester United. She's also recorded her 50th appearance for Chelsea this year, and that came against Leicester City. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Lindsey Heaps Lyon Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Lindsey Heaps, OL Féminin

    Lindsey Heaps has been with OL Féminin since 2022, after initially joining the top French division club on loan before being bought permanently in 2023. This year, she's appeared in multiple matches across competitions for Lyon, including both French League and Champions League games. Heaps has recorded three goals this season, including goals in games vs. Montpellier, St. Etienne, and a crucial assist in Lyon's 6-1 victory over PSG.

    What makes Heaps effective is that she plays like a ball-winning center midfielder whose aggressive attacking manner breaks down some of the most compact and strong defensive lines. Yet, there are some concerns as she was limited in playing time this season, logging just five starts and three goals after a breakout 12-goal campaign in the previous season. 

  • Arsenal FC v OL Lyonnes - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Lily Yohannes, OL Féminin

    Yohannes has made multiple appearances in Division 1  Féminine this season, often coming off the bench and getting valuable minutes in midfield.

    The 18-year-old Yohannes has scored two goals in the French league this season, and her best goal of the year was a picture-perfect long-range shot in the UEFA Women's Champions League in Lyon's 3-0 win over St. Pölten. Yohannes can score, but her game is better suited to being a facilitator because of her ability to pass and find feet under pressure. She's recorded four assists in the French league this season, and the future remains very bright for the teenager.

  • Emily Fox Arsenal 2024-25 Champions LeagueGetty

    Emily Fox, Arsenal

    Fox may be the most consistent when it comes to playing time for Americans playing abroad. The right back is instrumental in Arsenal's backline, and contributes both defensively and offensively for the Gunners. She's scored one goal this season and also contributed one assist. She's made 11 tackles, won 49 duels and made 69 recoveries. Her passing ability is Fox's bread and butter, and she's made over 650 completed passes. 

    One of Fox's standout performances was in November, when she gave the Gunners the lead over Bayern in the first five minutes of play. It was Fox's header goal that set the tone, and even though her side eventually lost 3-2 to Bayern, it was one of her most notable, impressive performances. 

  • Phallon Tullis-Joyce Man Utd Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Manchester United

    Although the jury is still out as to who USWNT head coach Emma Hayes will select as the No. 1 keeper, Phallon Tullis-Joyce has made a name for herself, despite falling somewhat under the U.S. soccer scene radar for years. 

    In the WSL, Tullis-Joyce has been one of the top goalkeepers, with multiple clean sheets and one of the best save percentages in the division. In the early part of the season, she was the only keeper in the Champions League group stage with two clean sheets and was on a five-straight shutout run. 2024-25 was a massive campaign for Tullis-Joyce who stepped into a primary role after Mary Earps departed to PSG. 

    In the spring of 2025, Tullis-Joyce extended her contract with United until June 2028. The keeper kept 13 clean sheets during the WSL season, sharing the Golden Glove award with Chelsea's primary goalkeeper, Hannah Hampton.

0