USWNT Abroad GOAL
Celia Balf

USWNT Abroad: Alyssa Thompson boosts Chelsea back to winning ways as Emily Fox and Arsenal ruin Sam Coffey and Man City’s 13-match run

GOAL breaks down the key moments from USWNT players abroad, including Thompson getting back in form.

Manchester United Women’s quiet climb toward the top of the Women’s Super League continued this weekend with a tidy 2-0 win over Leicester, but once again it was USWNT goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce who stole the spotlight. The shot-stopper made six saves to secure another clean sheet and underline her growing importance for the Reds.

Across Manchester, Sam Coffey earned more league minutes off the bench for Manchester City, though the Blues suffered a rare defeat at the hands of Arsenal. While the result itself was headline-worthy, Coffey’s increased involvement stood out, as her developing chemistry alongside Yui Hasegawa added a new American dimension to City’s midfield.

In west London, Alyssa Thompson continued her breakout WSL campaign, scoring in Chelsea’s 2-0 rebound win over Tottenham to keep her scoring streak alive. And while Chelsea rediscovered their footing, Emily Fox and Arsenal set the weekend’s tone, handing Manchester City a surprising loss. Fox delivered a composed defensive performance, helping keep the Sky Blues off the scoresheet.

From highlight-reel saves to goals, growing roles, and statement results, it was a weekend that showcased the expanding impact of USWNT players across the WSL. GOAL takes a closer look at how USWNT players fared across Europe over the weekend.

  Chelsea FC v West Ham United

    Thompson lifts Chelsea up

    Thompson was on the scoresheet again as Chelsea earned a weekend win, adding to what has been a productive WSL campaign for the American attacker. Across all competitions for Chelsea, Thompson now has eight goals to her name. 

    The goal against Tottenham marked her sixth league goal of the season, continuing a run of consistent output in the final third. Thompson’s movement and finishing have made her a regular difference-maker for the Blues, and her ability to convert chances in tight matches is becoming a defining part of her impact in England.

  Manchester City v Arsenal

    Arsenal and Fox impress

    Arsenal’s statement win over Manchester City came with plenty of talking points, and Fox was quietly central to the result and all of the points.

    Tasked with managing one of the league’s most dangerous attacks, from Khadija Shaw to Kerolin,Fox delivered a composed, disciplined performance on the outside back spot. She managed to limit City's space in transition, and picked her moments to get forward without leaving Arsenal exposed. It was the kind of performance that doesn’t always dominate highlight reels but absolutely shapes outcomes - a reminder of why Fox has become such a trusted presence in Arsenal’s back line.

  Club Atletico de Madrid v Manchester United Women

    Confident Tullis-Joyce holds it down for United

    If Manchester United’s push near the top of the table is going to hold, Tullis-Joyce is making a strong case that she’ll be one of the main reasons why. The American goalkeeper delivered another assured performance in United’s weekend victory over Leicester City, producing six saves to preserve a clean sheet and reinforce the defensive confidence in her backline. 

    Tullis-Joyce's command of the box, shot-stopping ability, and growing composure under pressure turned what could have been a tricky afternoon into a controlled one and another victory for United this year.

  Arsenal v Manchester City

    Coffey and Man City's winning ways snapped

    Man City didn’t get the result they wanted, but Coffey’s latest WSL minutes continued to show why her arrival matters a lot in the middle. In a high-leverage matchup against Arsenal, Coffey brought steadiness to City’s midfield moments. She was ultimately tidy in possession, positionally sharp, and took on the not-so-glamorous part of the game, bodying up Kim Little and Mariona Caldentey. 

    This defeat felt less like a midfield collapse and more like a day when City’s usual edge never fully surfaced. Even so, Coffey’s presence offered another snapshot of what she can add to the middle. 

