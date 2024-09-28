Folarin Balogun Monaco 2024-25Getty
Tom Hindle

USMNT's Folarin Balogun scores crucial equalizer as Monaco come from behind to beat struggling Montpellier

F. BalogunMonacoLigue 1USAMonaco vs MontpellierMontpellier

The USMNT forward found the net for the second straight game, while Lamine Camara's late winner saw Monaco get three points

  • Folarin Balogun bagged Monaco equalizer in first half
  • Second Ligue 1 goal of the season for USMNT striker
  • Has scored in back-to-back games
