USMNT World Cup hopeful Yunus Musah given next club transfer advice by AC Milan legend that says Atalanta loanee is ‘better than people in Italy think’

Musah is determined to prove as much and remains upbeat despite facing several professional challenges. He told GOAL recently: “I've actually had a lot of things go my way in my career. From making my debut at Valencia to getting a new coach as a young player, and he starts you every game. Another coach comes in, and he's playing you again. Gregg Berhalter calls me for the national team, and I start for the national team at a young age, and I go to a World Cup. All of these things were going my way, and sometimes, some things don't go your way.

“You have to take those on the chin and be positive that things are going to go my way again. I have evidence that it's gone my way before, so it's not the end of the world when it doesn't. I'm young, working really hard and pushing to make sure that things start going my way again soon.”

He added on the important lessons that he continues to take from battles to earn recognition at club level: “It's a season of lots of growth, lots of learning. It's all a new experience for me, this first time on loan, and I've just been learning.

“It's going to teach me how to handle these situations, how to handle not being the main person in a team for a while, not playing so much. It teaches you how to handle that and how to bounce back as well. I'm just thankful that, when I did get this chance, I took it as well.”