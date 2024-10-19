USMNT's Tyler Adams makes AFC Bournemouth squad but doesn't play in stunning upset over Arsenal

GettyAlex LabidouUSMNT's Tyler Adams makes AFC Bournemouth squad but doesn't play in stunning upset over ArsenalT. AdamsUSABournemouth vs ArsenalBournemouthArsenalPremier LeagueThe USMNT didn't play in Bournemouth's stunning win over Arsenal, but his return to the bench is a positive sign.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAdams returned to the bench after lengthy injuryArsenal stunned by BournemouthThe Cherries now 10th in the PremFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below