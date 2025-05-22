'He’s been not convincing...it's disheartening' - Former USMNT striker Herculez Gomez criticizes Mexico's Santiago Gimenez for mirroring AC Milan's disappointing form
The former USMNT striker has delivered a scathing critic of the Gimenez's time at Milan, suggesting his form has mirrored the Rossoneri
- Gomez highlighted how Gimenez's promising career built to big things
- Drew parallels between Gimenez’s struggles and Milan's underperformance
- Expressed disappointment at seeing Gimenez's development stall