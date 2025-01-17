USMNT star Christian Pulisic ruled out of AC Milan match against Juventus, Weston McKennie and Tim Weah

Getty Images SportJacob SchneiderUSMNT star Christian Pulisic ruled out of AC Milan match against Juventus, Weston McKennie and Tim WeahUSAC. PulisicJuventus vs AC MilanJuventusAC MilanSerie APulisic was substituted off the pitch earlier this week with a leg injury, and has been ruled out of Saturday's matchArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPulisic ruled out of Milan clash with JuventusUSMNT attacker dealing with muscle fatigueConceicao says injury "not serious"Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱