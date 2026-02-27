USMNT star Brenden Aaronson tipped to spark 'silly money' transfer from Leeds this summer - if he replicates club form at the World Cup

A former USMNT star, ex-goalkeeper Brad Friedel, has previously told GOAL of the future calls that Aaronson faces while heading towards the last 12 months of his current deal in West Yorkshire: “He has figured out how to play in the Premier League, that’s for sure. I don’t think this is just his best spell at Leeds, I think this is his best spell in his career, ever. He’s done it at a pretty good time with the World Cup coming up!

“Normally if you have a player playing like him, you wouldn’t want a player that like getting to less than 18/24 months of his contract. But if you are the player and the agent, you might want to see how the World Cup goes and how you do there.

“A lot of clubs don’t actually sign players based off of World Cups anymore. They used to quite often, but that can be a dangerous thing to do because sometimes players can catch fire for four to eight games and really look a different player to what they actually are over a nine-month season.”

Aaronson has been producing on a consistent basis of late, with the plan being to maintain those standards through to the end of the season - allowing for a place in Mauricio Pochettino’s World Cup plans to be secured. If he does continue to impress, then the expectation should be that Leeds will open contact extension talks at some stage.