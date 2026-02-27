Getty
USMNT star Brenden Aaronson tipped to spark 'silly money' transfer from Leeds this summer - if he replicates club form at the World Cup
Aaronson recovered from testing start to spell at Leeds
Aaronson endured a baptism of fire in English football when completing a £25 million ($34m) switch from Red Ball Salzburg in 2022. He registered just one goal in a debut campaign that ended with relegation out of the Premier League being suffered.
A loan spell at Union Berlin delivered further frustration, but Aaronson starred in the Championship with Leeds when helping them to 100 points and second tier title glory in 2024-25. Amid questions of whether he was cut out for life in the top-flight, the 25-year-old has found the target on four occasions this term and become a lively presence for Daniel Farke’s all-action outfit.
Does Aaronson have a long-term future at Leeds?
Quizzed on whether Aaronson, who has continued to generate exit talk, could now have a long-term future at Leeds, Sharpe - speaking in association with BetBrain - told GOAL: “I don’t see why not. I think sometimes tough times create the man. I think he has come through those tough times and it has probably made him a better player and a better person. Leeds United need all the talented players they can keep at the moment.
“Daniel Farke is doing a fantastic job after what we hear was close to being sacked within a couple of games. He has certainly turned the season around - not only him, but the group of players that he has got. They have started to believe in themselves, they are working so hard - for him and the fans - and it’s looking like they are going to keep themselves in the Premier League. I think Aaronson is one of those that they need to keep.”
Aaronson approaching the final 12 months of his contract
Aaronson is heading towards the final year of his contract at Leeds. He will be in a global shop window when representing the United States at a home World Cup. Pressed on whether Leeds may be tempted to cash in, Sharpe added: “I think they probably need a little bit more strength in depth. If he goes to the World Cup and has a good one, and they get offered silly money for him and can go and get two or three players for what they get for him, then that is certainly an option they need to look at.
“On the other hand, you can’t lose your best players. It depends on Daniel Farke’s plans and what he has got up his sleeve for the close season and the transfer window. It’s a balancing act for every team. You want to keep your best players, but you also need strength in depth for a really long, tough season.”
World Cup ambition with the USMNT
A former USMNT star, ex-goalkeeper Brad Friedel, has previously told GOAL of the future calls that Aaronson faces while heading towards the last 12 months of his current deal in West Yorkshire: “He has figured out how to play in the Premier League, that’s for sure. I don’t think this is just his best spell at Leeds, I think this is his best spell in his career, ever. He’s done it at a pretty good time with the World Cup coming up!
“Normally if you have a player playing like him, you wouldn’t want a player that like getting to less than 18/24 months of his contract. But if you are the player and the agent, you might want to see how the World Cup goes and how you do there.
“A lot of clubs don’t actually sign players based off of World Cups anymore. They used to quite often, but that can be a dangerous thing to do because sometimes players can catch fire for four to eight games and really look a different player to what they actually are over a nine-month season.”
Aaronson has been producing on a consistent basis of late, with the plan being to maintain those standards through to the end of the season - allowing for a place in Mauricio Pochettino’s World Cup plans to be secured. If he does continue to impress, then the expectation should be that Leeds will open contact extension talks at some stage.
