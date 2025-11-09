+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Club Brugge KV v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

USMNT's Folarin Balogun scores penalty and then gets red card in Monaco’s 4-1 defeat

USMNT star Folarin Balogun experienced a rollercoaster of highs and lows on Saturday against Lens. The AS Monaco striker drew his side level with a 37th-minute penalty, only to be sent off before halftime - a turning point that left Monaco reeling. Lens capitalized, surging to a 3-1 lead by the break before sealing a 4-1 victory.

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-LENSAFP

    Balogun’s penalty

    Lens took an early lead in the 21st minute through Odsonne Edouard, who capitalized on a swift attack to put the hosts ahead. Monaco struggled to respond until Balogun earned a penalty and confidently converted it in the 37th minute, leveling the score at 1-1. The American striker’s composed finish from the spot was a key moment, signalling Monaco’s intent to fight back.

  • Red card disrupts Monaco’s momentum

    However, Balogun’s influence was curtailed when he received a straight red card in the 45th minute for stamping on an opponent. The stamp was judged violent enough to dismiss him, reducing Monaco to 10 men at a pivotal moment. That marks the first red card of the American striker’s career, and it severely impacted their ability to maintain control as the half drew to a close.

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-LENSAFP

    Lens capitalize

    Before Balogun’s red card, Wesley Said had already restored Lens’ lead in the 40th minute, and the visitors wasted no time capitalizing on Monaco’s numerical disadvantage. Mamadou Sangaré added a third deep into stoppage time (45+3), giving Lens a commanding 3-1 lead heading into the break.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-BODOE GLIMT-MONACOAFP

    What comes next...

    In the short term, Balogun faces suspension and a spell on the sidelines that will test Monaco’s depth up front and force others to step up. He’s expected to miss the club’s next two league matches after the international break - possibly more, depending on Ligue 1’s disciplinary decision.

