FC Bayern München v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off Second LegGetty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

USMNT's Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty suffer stoppage-time heartbreak as Bayern Munich eliminate Celtic in Champions League

C. Carter-VickersA. TrustyBayern Munich vs CelticBayern MunichCelticChampions LeagueUSA

Canada international Alphonso Davies scored with what was nearly the final touch of the game to send the Bundesliga side through to the Round of 16

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bayern draw Celtic 1-1 in UCL, eliminate Scottish side 2-1 over two legs
  • U.S. internationals Carter-Vickers, Trusty started match
  • Davies scores last-gasp winner to send Bundesliga side through
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱