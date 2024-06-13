USMNT player ratings vs Brazil: Christian Pulisic and Matt Turner lift U.S. to statement draw ahead of Copa America

After a battering at hands of Colombia, Christian Pulisic and the USMNT bounced back by going toe-to-toe with the Selecao.

In 11 days, there will be no room for moral victories for the U.S. men's national team. Once the Copa America kicks off, results are king - no matter how you get them.

No matter what it takes, the only thing that will matter is actual, tangible success.

But on Wednesday night, in their final pre-Copa friendly, the U.S. earned a result that will allow them to leave Orlando with their heads held high. They didn't beat mighty Brazil, but they didn't back down and, in that context, it felt like a job well done.

After conceding an early goal to Rodrygo, Christian Pulisic's stunning free-kick helped the USMNT earn a 1-1 draw in Orlando. The score doesn't tell the whole story, though. The U.S. didn't sit and bunker; they showed no fear staring down an elite Brazil team.

After the recent 5-1 humbling at the hands of Colombia, this was exactly the performance the USMNT needed. A win would have been nice but, even without it, it feels like the U.S. is back on track after going toe-to-toe with one of the competition's favorites.

"We want to be able to beat teams like this, but we do think it's a positive step," Berhalter said. "Our record against Brazil hasn't been great and to have the guys put all the results away and just focus on working together, playing hard and doing their role was refreshing because that's what we're going to need to be successful moving forward."

GOAL rates the USMNT's players from Camping World Stadium...