FBL-EUR-C1-PSV-DORTMUNDAFP
Jacob Schneider

USMNT midfielder Malik Tillman sustains ankle injury, with PSV boss Peter Bosz saying he could be sidelined for a 'long time'

USAM. TillmanPSVEredivisie

PSV ruled Tillman out of their match Saturday, and the American could potentially miss considerable time

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • PSV's Malik Tillman suffers ankle injury
  • American may be out for "long time"
  • Midfielder was in fine form for Dutch club
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱