Getty
USMNT icon Michael Bradley named New York Red Bull head coach after MLS NEXT Pro championship success
Returns to club where playing career began
Bradley's appointment represents a homecoming for the Princeton, New Jersey-born midfielder, who began his professional career with the franchise - then known as the New York/New Jersey MetroStars - in 2004 under his father, Bob Bradley. His playing journey would later take him to six clubs across five countries during a decorated 19-year career that included an MLS Cup title with Toronto FC and a Coppa Italia triumph with AS Roma.
The former midfielder, who earned 151 caps for the United States national team (third-most in program history), transitioned to coaching shortly after retiring as a player in 2023.
“I am excited for the opportunity to be Head Coach of the club that I started my professional career with and also in the state that I call home,” Bradley said in the press release.
- Getty
Meteoric coaching rise
Bradley’s promotion follows a highly successful stint with New York Red Bulls II, where he took charge of the club’s MLS NEXT Pro side midway through 2025. In his first professional head coaching role, the former U.S. men’s national team captain guided RBNY II to the MLS NEXT Pro championship, earning praise for his leadership, tactical clarity, and ability to connect with younger players.
“Michael had an exceptional playing career and has demonstrated a bright future in coaching, especially after leading our Red Bull New York II to the MLS NEXT Pro Cup this past season,” De Guzman said in the press release.
“He leads with calm confidence and has a great way of connecting with people. We are excited for Michael to bring his philosophy to our first team and continue to lead our club towards success.”
A reset after a disappointing season
Bradley replaces former Red Bulls manager Sandro Schwarz, who departed in October after Red Bull New York failed to qualify for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. The missed postseason ended the club’s league-record streak of 15 consecutive playoff appearances, a year removed from reaching the MLS Cup Final.
The coaching change was part of a broader reset. Head of sport Jochen Schneider also exited the club and was replaced by Julian de Guzman, signaling a new leadership structure aimed at restoring Red Bull New York’s identity and competitiveness.
- Getty Images Sport
Pressure and expectation from Day 1
At 38, Bradley steps into the role with minimal margin for error. Red Bull New York are one of MLS’s most consistent regular-season performers historically, and expectations remain high despite last year’s setback.
