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USMNT star Folarin Balogun links up with LeBron James' agency after stunning World Cup campaign
Balogun joins Klutch Sports after World Cup breakthrough
Balogun has signed with Klutch Sports, the agency founded by James' long-time business partner Rich Paul, marking a major change in his professional representation. The Monaco striker joins a client list that includes James, Anthony Davis, Jalen Hurts and A'ja Wilson. Balogun is the first footballer to sign directly with Klutch, which expanded into the sport in 2024 through its acquisition of European agency ROOF.
The move follows an impressive World Cup campaign in which the 25-year-old scored three goals as the United States reached the round of 16 before being eliminated by Belgium.
- Getty/GOAL
Paul welcomes Balogun to Klutch
Klutch announced Balogun's arrival on Monday, with Paul outlining why the agency believes the USMNT forward is a significant addition to its growing football division.
"Folarin Balogun is one of the most talented and influential players in global football today," Paul said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. "His relentless ambition and cultural impact represent the standard of excellence we hope to continue to bring to the sport. We are incredibly proud to welcome him to Klutch and excited about everything we can build together."
A growing profile on and off the pitch
Balogun's move comes after a tournament that significantly raised his profile. He scored twice against Paraguay before adding another goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina, establishing himself as one of the United States' standout performers.
His arrival also strengthens Klutch's presence in football. Following its acquisition of ROOF, the agency already represents players including Malik Tillman, Gio Reyna, Kai Havertz and Mohammed Kudus, as well as several coaches.
- AFP
Attention turns to Balogun's club future
Balogun's switch to Klutch comes amid growing interest in his future after his performances for Monaco and the United States. Previously represented by UK-based Elite Project Group, the striker has been linked with a return to the Premier League as well as interest from other European clubs.
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