USMNT defender Cameron Carter-Vickers scores horrendous own-goal for Celtic in Champions League

Getty Images SportJacob SchneiderUSMNT defender Cameron Carter-Vickers scores horrendous own-goal for Celtic in Champions LeagueUSAC. Carter-VickersCeltic vs Club BrugesCelticClub BrugesChampions LeagueAfter some miscommunication with goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, Carter-Vickers accidentally put the ball in his own net.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCeltic playing Club Brugge in UCLCarter-Vickers scores brutal own-goalU.S. international yet to feature under PochettinoFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱