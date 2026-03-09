USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino reportedly among the candidates shortlisted by Real Madrid to take over as manager next season

The Spanish giants began the season under first-year head coach Xabi Alonso, who was hired after building Bayer Leverkusen into a Bundesliga champion. A former Real Madrid midfielder himself, Alonso had long been earmarked for the job and was brought in this past summer to replace Carlo Ancelotti, who took over Brazil.

Alonso lasted just a few months, though, as he was dismissed in January, with the club turning to another former player, Alvaro Abreloa, to take over. Arbeloa had been managing on the youth level, and reports say the coach would need to greatly exceed expectations to keep the job.