'Wasn't pretty' - USMNT star Antonee Robinson's honest assessment as Christian Pulisic and Co struggle to CONCACAF Nations League semifinal victory over Jamaica
USMNT ace Antonee Robinson offered an honest assessment of his side's 3-1 victory over Jamaica, as they scraped to the CONCACAF Nations League final.
- USMNT defeat Jamaica 3-1 in semifinal
- But seconds away from Nations League exit
- Robinsons admits victory "wasn't pretty"