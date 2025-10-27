Getty Images Entertainment
US Soccer generates $263.7 million in 2025 revenue, highest in eight years amid anticipation for 2026 World Cup
Commercial momentum
Another indicator of excitement toward the 2026 World Cup is the sponsorship element, as the USSF saw a 19-percent increase to $121.1 million.
The federation secured deals with The Home Depot, Bank of America, Henkel, Jim Beam and Haleon during its fiscal year.
However, it is worth noting USSF actually saw a decrease in its net profit, going down from $9.1 million in 2024 to $8.3 million this year.
Revenue by years
U.S. Soccer financials, 2016–2025
Fiscal year Revenue ($) Expenses ($) Investment return ($) Change in net assets ($) 2016 125,301,588 109,809,361 -570,589 14,921,638 2017 290,198,512 221,826,583 6,855,882 75,227,811 2018 102,164,601 109,192,197 5,289,330 -1,738,266 2019 108,660,552 131,804,573 6,035,122 -17,108,899 2020 135,444,082 165,056,154 1,442,126 -28,169,946 2021 61,223,417 73,704,217 12,479,092 -1,708 2022 119,477,884 145,366,248 4,109,727 -21,778,637 2023 147,147,798 187,937,461 1,321,306 -39,468,357 2024 192,191,562 190,910,704 7,826,728 9,107,586 2025 263,740,683 261,932,380 6,462,360 8,270,663
Other sources of income
Outside of sponsorship, USSF also drew a significant amount of revenue from philanthropic contributions, raising $50.3 million. The federation's $250M National Training Center project outside Atlanta has also spurred a sharp increase in fundraising activity.
Looking ahead
November promises to be a busy month for US Soccer's two senior teams. Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT host friendlies against Paraguay on Nov. 15 and Uruguay on Nov. 18. Emma Hayes' USWNT will play Italy on Nov. 28, followed by a rematch against Le Azzurre on Dec. 1.
