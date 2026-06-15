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Uruguay hit with multiple flight delays over paperwork issues on eve of first 2026 World Cup game vs Saudi Arabia
Chaos on the runway as flight cancelled
The Uruguay squad’s journey from their training base in Playa del Carmen to Miami was far from the smooth transition Bielsa would have hoped for. Originally scheduled to depart Cancun for Fort Lauderdale on Sunday afternoon, the team’s first flight was cancelled entirely due to administrative errors. A second chartered aircraft was eventually secured to transport the group to South Florida, but it too suffered delays, forcing the team to arrive for official media duties several hours behind schedule.
Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) officials were quick to point the finger of blame at the tournament organisers. In an official statement released during the first delay, the AUF noted: "Due to problems beyond the control of the AUF, the departure from Mexico has been delayed. The squad is resting at the hotel. The new departure time set by FIFA is 4.15pm." The frustration within the camp was evident, with the Uruguay national team social media accounts even reposting a 2010 message from Diego Forlan complaining about similar travel issues in South Africa, stating: "Incredible, one day before the World Cup starts, and the charter flight is delayed 1 hr... Who is to blame....???? Arriba Uruguay!!!"
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Bielsa and Gimenez offer differing views
While the administrative side of the federation was fuming, Bielsa remained typically stoic when he finally faced the press at Miami Stadium. The 70-year-old tactician, who is leading his third different nation at a World Cup finals, refused to use the travel nightmare as an excuse. "The flight caused no problems," Bielsa insisted.
However, captain Jose Maria Gimenez was far more forthcoming about the impact the disruption had on the players. The Atletico Madrid defender admitted the situation was far from ideal for a group trying to find their rhythm. "We had some complications," Gimenez said. "It was difficult, but we took advantage by resting at the hotel. And we just got here later."
Wider World Cup travel issues emerging
The travel woes facing Uruguay appear to be part of a broader trend of logistical challenges for the first World Cup hosted across three different nations. Other squads have dealt with even more severe restrictions, most notably Iran, who have been forced to follow strict same-day entry and exit rules for their matches held on American soil. These geopolitical tensions have forced Team Melli to base themselves in Mexico, commuting across the border only on matchdays.
Furthermore, Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey was denied a visa by the Canadian government due to his arrest on rape charges in the United Kingdom. These incidents highlight the growing complexity of managing a 48-team tournament spread across the vast territories of the United States, Mexico, and Canada, where immigration and aviation paperwork can dictate the fortunes of national teams.
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Saudi Arabia's own troubled buildup
Uruguay's opponents, Saudi Arabia, have not escaped the pre-tournament drama either, though their issues have been more concentrated on the dugout. Manager George Donis was parachuted into the role just months ago following the surprise exit of Herve Renard. Donis, who has spent years coaching in the Saudi Pro League, admitted that his preparation time has been incredibly limited ahead of the Group G showdown.
"I feel our group is one of the toughest of the World Cup," Donis admitted during his pre-match briefing. "I’ve been training the team for 12 sessions in total. The days were not enough, and everything happened so fast. There’s a disadvantage in place. It’s not been long since we started training together, but the players have shown I can trust them. I believe in them and believe we will be very competitive. Regardless of what will happen in this tournament I’m building a team that will deliver success. I’m looking at the trees, not the forest."