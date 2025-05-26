Copy of 'We'll be an unstoppable force!' - Xabi Alonso promises 'great things' at Real Madrid as new coach pays tribute to Carlo Ancelotti after replacing Italian manager
Xabi Alonso says Real Madrid can become an "unstoppable force" as the Spanish manager was unveiled as Carlo Ancelotti's successor.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Alonso unveiled as Madrid's new coach
- Signed three-year deal with Spanish giants
- Makes a vow and honours Ancelotti’s legacy