TOPSHOT-FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-ALONSOAFP
Aryan Suraj Chadha

Copy of 'We'll be an unstoppable force!' - Xabi Alonso promises 'great things' at Real Madrid as new coach pays tribute to Carlo Ancelotti after replacing Italian manager

X. AlonsoReal MadridLaLiga

Xabi Alonso says Real Madrid can become an "unstoppable force" as the Spanish manager was unveiled as Carlo Ancelotti's successor.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Alonso unveiled as Madrid's new coach
  • Signed three-year deal with Spanish giants
  • Makes a vow and honours Ancelotti’s legacy
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱