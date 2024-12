'It was unfair!' - Cristiano Ronaldo insists Vinicius Jr was robbed of Ballon d'Or after Brazilian was snubbed in favour of Man City star Rodri

Former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed Vinicius Junior was robbed of the Ballon d'Or with Manchester City's Rodri winning the prize.

Vinicius lost award to Man City's Rodri

