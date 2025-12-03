'Unbelievable honor' - FIFA reveal star-studded lineup for 2026 World Cup draw as Tom Brady, Shaq, Wayne Gretzky and Aaron Judge join Rio Ferdinand

In an unprecedented multi-sport crossover, FIFA has assembled a lineup of sporting icons to assist with the draw, including seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady, NHL all-time leading scorer Gretzky, NBA Hall of Famer O’Neal, and New York Yankees slugger Judge. Manning will serve as the official red-carpet host for pre-draw programming, adding even more star power to the buildup.

Gretzky emphasized the unifying power of the World Cup as it arrives in North America.

“Soccer has a unique power to unite people from all over the world and create a positive impact, and I cannot wait to see this happening in North America next year and beyond, when we host the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup,” Gretzky said in the release. “I’m thrilled to be part of the draw that will decide the fate of the participating teams - and stir emotions across the world. This will be an unforgettable moment for me personally.”