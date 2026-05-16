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Unai Emery labels Pep Guardiola 'the greatest genius' and praises Mikel Arteta as Aston Villa boss says he 'learns' from Man City and Arsenal counterparts
The genius of Pep Guardiola
Despite his own burgeoning reputation as one of the most meticulous tacticians in world football, Emery remains a humble student of the game. Having led Aston Villa into the Champions League places - secured in thrilling fashion with a 4-2 victory over Liverpool -and a European final, the former Arsenal boss took time to reflect on the peers who continue to set the gold standard in the dugout.
Speaking about the current crop of elite managers, Emery singled out the Manchester City boss for the highest possible praise. "Pep is already a legend and, in my opinion, the greatest genius in the coaching world, given everything he's demonstrated throughout his career and continues to do so," Emery told Marca. "The level is incredibly high. Luis Enrique's level is unbelievable, especially considering the difficulty of managing Paris Saint-Germain; he's doing an extraordinary job."
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Learning from the Premier League's best
The rivalry at the top of the Premier League has forced every manager to adapt or be left behind. For Emery, who took charge of Aston Villa in 2022, watching the tactical evolution of Arteta at his former club, Arsenal, has provided a wealth of knowledge. He noted the rapid rise of the Gunners' boss as a key part of the modern coaching landscape, with Arteta's side currently leading the Premier League table with just two games remaining, closing in on their first league title since 2004.
Emery admitted that he is constantly looking to his rivals to refine his own methods at Villa Park. "Then there's Arteta's emergence in recent years, both in terms of competitiveness and his knowledge. I learn a lot from all three of them. Iraola is also having some outstanding seasons. And we have to mention Iñigo Pérez, who's going to play in the [Conference League] final with Rayo. That's exceptional. His experience and competitive spirit are certainly evident," he added.
A special relationship with Europe
Emery’s name has become synonymous with continental success, particularly in the Europa League where he has lifted the trophy four times. As he prepares Aston Villa for another European final against Freiburg, he reflected on how his experiences with Valencia, Sevilla, Arsenal, and Villarreal have shaped his identity as a coach.
"Europe means a great deal to me. First, out of gratitude to European football and, above all, to the clubs where I've been able to compete," Emery explained. "With Valencia, I started in the UEFA Cup, where we reached two quarter-finals and a semi-final. At Sevilla, I understood what the Europa League represented for the club and the fans. They instilled that competitive spirit in me, and we won it three times."
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Restoring Aston Villa's prestige
The journey with Villa has been a rapid ascent, moving from the Conference League to qualifying for Europe's premier competition. For Emery, the goal is not just about winning trophies, but about restoring the historic Birmingham club to its rightful place among the heavyweights of the continent.
"It's another step in our growth. We've come from playing in the Conference, then the Champions League, where we reached the quarterfinals against PSG, and now we're in a Europa League final," said Emery. "All of this is a consequence of the journey we've taken. For Aston Villa, it means a great deal. It's prestige, it's repositioning the club in Europe, reminding everyone that this club already won a European Cup decades ago, and re-establishing it as a major European brand."