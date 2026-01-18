Unai Emery explains why Man Utd loanee Jadon Sancho was not included in Aston Villa squad to face Everton

Speculation over the weekend has linked Sancho with a return to Borussia Dortmund for a third spell with the German side. Sancho moved to the Bundesliga powerhouse from Manchester City back in 2017 and established himself as a key man.

United parted ways with a reported £73 million ($97m) to lure the winger back to Manchester in 2021. However, Sancho failed to replicate his Dortmund form at Old Trafford, and returned to Signal Iduna Park for a brief spell in 2024 after being ostracised by then-United head coach Erik ten Hag, ultimately playing a key role in BVB's progression to the Champions League final.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan with Chelsea, who chose not to exercise their option to make Sancho's move permanent, paying United a £5m penalty in the process.

Sancho's current United deal expires in the summer, with a third Dortmund spell reportedly on the cards when he becomes a free agent.