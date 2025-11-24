Getty Images
Trouble for Juventus? Kenan Yildiz contract talks not going well as highly-rated forward demands bigger pay rise than Serie A side are offering
Yildiz's drop in form amid contract talks
Juventus entered the post-Igor Tudor phase with renewed expectations under Luciano Spalletti, but the 1-1 draw against Fiorentina again exposed a team struggling to convert potential into performance. Central to the disappointment was Yildiz, a player once heralded as Juve’s next attacking leader, yet now fighting both form and fitness.
Yildiz has scored only goal in his last 12 matches which was a late strike against Udinese in a match Juve were already leading by a goal. The decline is striking when compared to his early-season output where he had produced two goals and four assists in four games. Since then, something has come undone.
Against Fiorentina too, the 20-year-old drifted through the match with little spark. Part of the issue stems from the knee problem he has been nursing for weeks. Yet Juventus continue to lean on him heavily, starting him in nearly every match as he is both important and the team's lack of alternatives.
Spalletti defended him, noting the team’s slow tempo offered “little vertical service” to their forwards, but as reality stands Juventus look blunt, and Yildiz looks burdened.
Yildiz's contract demands surplus to Juve's capabilities
Talks over a contract renewal with Yildiz have reached a standstill. The Turkey international signed a long-term deal in August 2024 till 2029 following a breakthrough but the need to renew it again was felt by the club after other European giants started to circle the player.
Yildiz’s current contract earns him around €1.5 million a year, a figure dwarfed by Dusan Vlahovic’s €12 million and far below the salaries of Europe’s elite young talents. According to Calciomercato, his camp is now demanding a raise into the €5-6m range which reflects his growing profile and market value.
Juventus, however, deem the request too steep. A recent meeting between new CEO Damien Comolli and Yildiz’s representatives ended with no agreement, leaving both sides publicly calm but privately frustrated. Giorgio Chiellini summed up the mood with a cautious pause during the Social Football Summit in Turin.
"Yildiz renewal? Calm down. Calm down. Everyone has the will: with balance and calm, everything can be done," said the director of football strategy.
But behind the scenes, balance is proving elusive. With Premier League giants and Real Madrid all monitoring the situation, the Turkish forward knows his value is rising and that a bidding war could exceed €100m next summer. Meanwhile, Juve know losing him would be disastrous for their project.
Injury struggles and a visible dip in form
Yildiz’s downturn in form has coincided with a knee issue that surfaced in late October, diagnosed as patellar tendinopathy, an overuse condition that directly affects acceleration, sharp turns, and explosive movements, all central to his playing style. The first signs emerged ahead of Juventus' league game against Lazio, when Yildiz requested rest due to discomfort in his left knee. The problem became serious enough that he was unable to feature in Spalletti’s debut match in charge, a 2-1 win over Cremonese on October 27.
Although the injury required only a short spell on the sidelines, it has forced Juventus to significantly adjust his workload. Yildiz returned to the squad by early November and was deemed fit enough to feature against Sporting CP in the Champions League, but since then his involvement has been carefully managed, with reduced minutes and a more conservative approach from the medical staff.
Spalletti has acknowledged the challenge of balancing protection and performance, admitting that Juventus “must play in a way that supports players like Yildiz,” while also managing an injury that can quickly worsen under heavy load.
Juventus' season and Why Yildiz matters
Yildiz’s contract saga comes at a turbulent time for Juventus. The club parted ways with Tudor in October after an eight-match winless run and a slide to eighth in Serie A. Massimo Brambilla filled in briefly before Spalletti was appointed to restore order.
Spalletti has brought structure, but Juventus still look mute in the final third. Despite heavy attacking investment in the summer, performances remain colourless and inconsistent. The draw with Fiorentina symbolised a wider issue of promising players not being unlocked.
And that is why his renewal matters far beyond salary. A player they believe can lead the next four to six years of the club’s rebuild. But to retain him, Juventus must offer more than money. They must offer a convincing competitive project, both domestically and in Europe.
