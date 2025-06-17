Trouble ahead for Barcelona? La Liga president warns club unable to sign Nico Williams without selling first and can't register Joan Garcia despite triggering release clause
La Liga president Javier Tebas has confirmed that Barcelona have not yet returned to the 1:1 rule, hindering the club's plans for next season.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Tebas speaks on Barca's transfer plans
- Confirms Garcia won't be registered straightaway
- Need for sales to purchase Williams