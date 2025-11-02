'No matter what' - Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals true feelings on Liverpool return as Real Madrid star believes reunion was 'destined' to happen

Alexander-Arnold says Madrid were "destined" to lock horns with Liverpool in the league phase of this season's Champions League, particularly as they have faced off against each other so often in this competition in recent years.

He told Amazon Prime Sport: "When the draw was announced, I think everyone kind of knew it was going to happen, it was destined for that fixture to come. Obviously, they're a top team, so I knew at some point I'd end up going back there or playing against Liverpool. It's happening so soon. Mixed emotions. I think it'll be a very, very difficult game but one that I'm excited for."

The Liverpool academy product added that he will not celebrate if he scores against his old team. He will certainly hope to be involved after recovering from a hamstring injury.

He said: "Whatever way I'm received is the decision of the fans. I'll always love the club, I'll always be a fan of the club. I'll always be thankful for the opportunities and the things we achieved together - they'll live with me forever. No matter what, my feelings won't change towards Liverpool. I've got memories there that will last me a lifetime and, no matter how I'm received, that won't change."