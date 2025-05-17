FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-REAL MADRIDAFP
Jack McRae

Trent Alexander-Arnold's successor? Liverpool confirm six-year contract extension for young right-back following England star's free transfer to Real Madrid

C. BradleyLiverpoolPremier LeagueJ. FrimpongTransfers

Conor Bradley has signed a new six-year contract extension at Liverpool as he looks to cement his position as the club's right-back for the future.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bradley signs new deal with Liverpool
  • Could prove to be Alexander-Arnold's successor
  • Reds linked with Leverkusen's Frimpong
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match