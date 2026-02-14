Getty Images Sport
Trent Alexander-Arnold still has still got it! Real Madrid star provides assist on return from injury as Los Blancos go top of La Liga
Trent's immediate impact
Alexander-Arnold wasted little time reminding supporters of his quality. Operating from the right side, he spotted Gonzalo Garcia’s early run in behind the Real Sociedad defence and delivered a curling pass into the forward’s path. García only needed a slight touch to guide the ball beyond goalkeeper Alex Remiro and give Madrid an early lead.
It was the defender’s first start since his December injury layoff, and his distribution quickly re-established one of Real Madrid’s most dangerous attacking patterns. Even without Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham in the starting line-up, Madrid’s attack looked dangerous.
Floodgates open in Madrid
Real Sociedad briefly recovered after the early setback. Mikel Oyarzabal equalised from the penalty spot after Dean Huijsen was penalised for fouling Yangel Herrera, bringing the visitors level midway through the first half.
But Madrid quickly restored control. Vinicius Junior won and converted a penalty in the 25th minute after being brought down by Jon Aramburu, before Federico Valverde struck an effort past Remiro six minutes later to establish a two-goal cushion.
The hosts continued to dominate possession and territory in the second half. Vinícius added another penalty, his 10th league goal of the season, securing a comfortable victory and moving Madrid two points clear of Barcelona, who still have a game in hand.
Arbeloa hails defender's return
After the match, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa singled out the England international for praise.
"We’re not exactly breaking new ground with Trent," Arbeloa said. "It’s been a very pleasant surprise to see how he understands the game, how he sees the spaces. These things are very important for a coach, having players who understand what’s wanted.
"Not just the passing to get the team running, but everything we want from him."
Arbeloa also praised the team’s overall preparation and performance level against an opponent that had been on a strong run of form, praising them for showing their hunger to win yet another title.
What comes next?
Real Madrid now turn their attention to Europe, hosting Benfica in a Champions League play-off clash on Tuesday. "We remember the Lisbon match very well, the difficulty it presents, the atmosphere," Arbeloa added. "We’ll try to bring back the victory and not think about the return leg."
