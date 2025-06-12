Trent Alexander-Arnold told 'defining trait' for all Real Madrid players as president Florentino Perez lays out expectations for new signing from Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold was told of a "defining trait" for all Real Madrid players as Florentino Perez welcomed the new signing from Liverpool.
- Alexander-Arnold was unveiled on Thursday
- Perez welcomed the full-back with open arms
- Will make his debut in the upcoming CWC