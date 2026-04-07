Trent Alexander-Arnold MUST lock down electric Luis Diaz in Real Madrid's blockbuster Bayern Munich tie - or he can kiss his England World Cup hopes goodbye

After finding the net, Diaz careened away in celebration before inviting Alexander-Arnold to join in with him. One of the lasting images of that season, in the end, was Diaz pretending to polish Alexander-Arnold's boots, so thrilled was the Colombian with his team-mate's assist.

Unfortunately for many Liverpool fans, that connection is very much a thing of the past. Nearly 18 months later, both players are now practicing their craft elsewhere. Alexander-Arnold is in and out of the XI at Real Madrid while Diaz is enjoying a career-best year at Bayern Munich.

In effect, this is the story of two careers that have taken different trajectories. Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool in his prime, and figured to kick on as soon as he sauntered into the Spanish capital. Diaz, meanwhile, left Liverpool feeling like a bit of a reclamation project - a player who wanted out being given a lifeline, but still with a lot to prove.

Instead, the opposite has been true. Alexander-Arnold, whether it be due to injury woes or tactical teething issues, has struggled. Diaz, handed more space than ever to scamper, create and finish, is making the Bundesliga look remarkably easy. And on Tuesday, they will face off against one another.

Alexander-Arnold comes into Champions League quarter-final not only with doubts remaining over him in Madrid, but also with major uncertainty regarding his place in the England pecking order. And so if he can't lock down his former Liverpool team-mate over the next eight days, then any hope of him reclaiming a place in Thomas Tuchel's squad for the World Cup will surely be over.