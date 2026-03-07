'Be angry with whoever signed Trent!' - Alexander-Arnold torn apart by Spanish press over defensive sloppiness despite Real Madrid win

The fallout from the error was immediate, with prominent Spanish newspaper Marca leading the charge in a scathing assessment of the right-back's performance. They were particularly pointed in their criticism, suggesting that the 27-year-old looked completely out of his depth during the crucial defensive phase that led to the Celta goal.

"A long ball over the top of Trent was all it took for Williot to expose the least defensively minded full-back in LaLiga," the outlet wrote in a match report.

In a biting analysis, Marca wrote: "Don't be shocked by Alexander-Arnold . He's always been like this. Klopp said it himself right after leaving Liverpool: "I just failed to teach him how to defend." Anyone who regularly watches Liverpool knows that Trent isn't exactly a defensive hound; his strength lies in pushing forward and distributing the ball with his exquisite passing. But defending? Forget it, as was proven once again with Celta's first goal. The only question is whether he doesn't know how or simply doesn't want to.

"So if you're a Real Madrid fan, don't get angry with the English full-back if you don't like his defensive performances. If anything, be angry with whoever signed him."