Trent Alexander-Arnold in line for Liverpool reunion as Real Madrid confirm lengthy injury for Dani Carvajal
Carvajal medical report revealed
On Tuesday, Real Madrid gave an official statement confirming that Carvajal has had knee surgery - he had earlier been "diagnosed with a loose joint in his right knee" following tests that had taken place on Monday. He didn't start El Clasico against Barcelona and felt discomfort after coming on.
"Our captain, Dani Carvajal, underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his right knee today," it read. "The operation was performed by Dr. Manuel Leyes under the supervision of Real Madrid's Medical Services. Carvajal will begin recovery work in the coming days."
While there is no timeframe from the club on his return, early estimates suggest the right-back could be sidelined for most of the rest of the calendar while he recovers. It suggests he could be back in action at some point in December, or perhaps even after Real Madrid are back from Spain's winter break in early January.
Boost for Alexander-Arnold ahead of Anfield return
Alexander-Arnold was struck down by a hamstring injury just five minutes into last month's Champions League win over Marseille, but was back in the matchday squad for Sunday's Barcelona clash for the first time since then. He didn't get on the pitch, with Carvajal going on to grab headlines for the way he angrily confronted Lamine Yamal at the final whistle, accusing the teenager of running his mouth in the build-up. But it points to a return to fitness, at least, for someone who hasn't naturally flourished since joining the club in June.
The former Liverpool defender was forced to share game time with Carvajal prior to getting injured, getting the nod against Osasuna and Mallorca but having to make do with late substitute appearances when Madrid faced Real Oviedo and Real Sociedad. Marseille was the next match after Real Sociedad, so it made sense for Trent to return to Xabi Alonso's XI, only for him to get injured straightaway.
But with Carvajal competition for the place now not a factor for the foreseeable future, Alexander-Arnold suddenly has a great chance of starting against Liverpool. There is no other senior recognised right-back in the first-team squad, although midfielder Federico Valverde has often filled in when needed - as was the case against Barcelona - and would be an option if Alexander-Arnold is viewed to be short on match fitness.
Liverpool's poor form without homegrown right-back
For Real Madrid, this feels like a good time to play what was, on paper at the time the league phase draw was conducted, their hardest fixture. While Alonso's side have won five straight games across all competitions since a surprisingly heavy defeat to city rivals Atletico a month ago, Liverpool have five of their last six outings - including four in a row in the Premier League to slide down the table.
Hostile reception for Alexander-Arnold
Whether he starts at Anfield or not, Alexander-Arnold could find himself in for a hostile reception from the fans who used to consider him one of their own. Trent's decision to run down his Liverpool contract, ensuring the Reds could only command a negligible transfer fee due to the uniqueness of the mini-transfer window before the summer's Club World Cup, did not sit well with supporters. Alexander-Arnold was audibly booed by some Liverpool fans in the final weeks of last season and openly accused of betraying the club with homemade signs displayed in the area around Anfield. When he did eventually reach his last game for Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold was more warmly received inside the stadium, but that feeling may not last if he is lining up for an opponent he seemingly considered to be a bigger club.
