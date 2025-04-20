Liverpool FC v Southampton FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'I'm not going to speak' - Trent Alexander-Arnold ducks question on future after firing Liverpool to win against Leicester as Reds close in on 'very special' Premier League title win

T. Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolTransfersLeicesterPremier LeagueReal MadridLaLiga

Trent Alexander-Arnold has refused to address his future after firing Liverpool to a win against Leicester amid reports he will join Real Madrid.

  • TAA was benched against Leicester
  • Scored within five minutes after coming on
  • Did not comment about his future at Anfield
