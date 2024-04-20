Trent Alexander-Arnold aims 'too excited' dig at Arsenal and claims Liverpool played role in Gunners' defeat to Aston Villa

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeTrent Alexander-Arnold aims 'too excited' dig at Arsenal and claims Liverpool played role in Gunners' defeat to Aston VillaTrent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolArsenalAston VillaPremier LeagueTrent Alexander-Arnold took a dig at Arsenal as he claimed Liverpool played a part in their defeat against Aston Villa.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAlexander-Arnold took a dig at ArsenalGunners got too excited after Liverpool's lossArsenal went down against Aston Villa last week