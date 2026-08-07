Bologna reject €30m Everton bid for Jonathan Rowe as Rossoblu take firm stance on English winger

The reluctance to part with Rowe stems from Bologna already sanctioning the €35 million departure of starting forward Santiago Castro to Roma. Furthermore, the Rossoblu could pocket an additional €25 million from the potential sale of centre-back Jhon Lucumi, bringing their total transfer income to €60 million.

Bologna are reportedly only willing to consider selling the former Norwich City winger if a club submits an extraordinary offer significantly above market value, in the region of €55 million to €60 million.