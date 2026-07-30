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Roma, official: Santiago Castro until 2031, the details of the deal

S. Castro
Transfers
Roma
Bologna

The Argentine’s move to Roma is done: he will be the new No 9.

Santiago Castro is a new Roma player. It's now official: both clubs confirmed the deal a short while ago. The Argentine leaves Bologna for the capital in a move worth €35 million plus bonuses, with a 10% sell-on clause on any future resale. He has signed until 2031. Artem Dovbyk is heading the other way in a separate deal: he joins Bologna on loan with an option to buy set at €17 million, with Roma paying part of his €3.5 million salary.

  • Roma statement

    AS Roma are delighted to announce the signing of Santiago Tomàs Castro from Bologna FC. The deal has been completed on a permanent transfer. The striker, born in 2004, has previously played for Bologna and Vélez Sarsfield. For Bologna, he made 105 appearances and scored 22 goals. He has chosen the number 9 shirt. Welcome to Roma, Santiago!

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  • Bologna statement

    Bologna FC 1909 announce that they have sold the rights to the sporting performances of forward Santiago Castro to AS Roma on a permanent basis.


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