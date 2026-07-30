Santiago Castro is a new Roma player. It's now official: both clubs confirmed the deal a short while ago. The Argentine leaves Bologna for the capital in a move worth €35 million plus bonuses, with a 10% sell-on clause on any future resale. He has signed until 2031. Artem Dovbyk is heading the other way in a separate deal: he joins Bologna on loan with an option to buy set at €17 million, with Roma paying part of his €3.5 million salary.
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Roma, official: Santiago Castro until 2031, the details of the deal
Roma statement
AS Roma are delighted to announce the signing of Santiago Tomàs Castro from Bologna FC. The deal has been completed on a permanent transfer. The striker, born in 2004, has previously played for Bologna and Vélez Sarsfield. For Bologna, he made 105 appearances and scored 22 goals. He has chosen the number 9 shirt. Welcome to Roma, Santiago!
Bologna statement
Bologna FC 1909 announce that they have sold the rights to the sporting performances of forward Santiago Castro to AS Roma on a permanent basis.
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