Gleison Bremer Juventus 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Transfer blow for Man Utd? Centre-back target Bremer makes big decision on his Juventus future

Gleison BremerJuventusTransfersPremier LeagueSerie AManchester United

Manchester United target Gleison Bremer decides to stay put at Juventus as he agrees to sign a new contract.

  • Bremer decides to stay at Juventus
  • Man Utd wanted the Brazilian defender
  • Set to have a €60m (£51m) release clause
