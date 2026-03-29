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Tottenham willing to offer Roberto De Zerbi 'significant survival bonus' if he replaces Igor Tudor NOW
Tottenham want De Zerbi to save them
In a season defined by instability, Tottenham have set their sights on former Brighton and Marseille boss De Zerbi. The Italian has emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Tudor, whose short-lived reign ended by mutual consent following a disastrous 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. That result left Spurs sitting a precarious one point above the Premier League relegation zone.
While De Zerbi is currently a free agent, he was initially hesitant to jump into a survival scrap mid-campaign, and wanted to see if Spurs stay up before deciding on his next move. However, as per talkSPORT, the Tottenham hierarchy are prepare to pull out all the stops to bring him to the capital before the season concludes. Tottenham are prepared to pay De Zerbi a "significant survival bonus and a sign on fee" if he replaces Tudor with immediate effect.
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Still in high demand
The departure of Tudor underscores the chaos currently engulfing the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs are hoping that the combination of a long-term project and a lucrative immediate financial incentive will be enough to convince De Zerbi to take the risk now rather than in July. The former Brighton boss is still in high demand despite his acrimonious departure from Marseille in February. De Zerbi has also been linked with Man Utd, Liverpool and Real Madrid.
Alternative options on the table
If a deal for De Zerbi cannot be struck for an immediate start, Spurs have several contingency plans. Sean Dyche is high on the list of potential short-term fixes, given his proven track record of maintaining top-flight status under pressure. However, a significant hurdle remains as Dyche is believed to be holding out for a minimum contract of 18 months, whereas Tottenham may prefer a more flexible arrangement.
The emotional choice for the fanbase remains Mauricio Pochettino, but his current obligations with the United States men's national team ahead of the upcoming World Cup make a sensational return nearly impossible at this stage. Other names mentioned in the corridors of power include former Monaco coach Adi Hutter and even an internal interim solution involving veteran defender Ben Davies.
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Pressure building on Spurs board
The decision to move on from Tudor after just six weeks has left the board under immense scrutiny. With the threat of relegation becoming a genuine possibility, the identity of the next appointment is seen as a defining moment for the club's modern era.
Spurs will look to have a new man installed in plenty of time before their next Premier League game away at Sunderland, where they will be aiming to snap a 13-game winless run and edge away from the drop zone.