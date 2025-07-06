Tottenham table £50m Mohammed Kudus bid with West Ham star ready to prioritise arch rivals amid Chelsea interest M. Kudus Tottenham Transfers West Ham Chelsea Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur tabled a bid worth £50million ($68m) for Mohammed Kudus but West Ham have reportedly rejected it. Spurs, however, will return with a fresh bid soon as they have made the Ghanaian their number one priority in the transfer market after getting Thomas Frank's approval. Kudus wants to join the North London side this summer despite interest from Chelsea.