Tottenham most expensive player sales - How Spurs made £840 million in outgoing transfers

Tottenham have made some big player sales this century!

One of the oldest clubs in English football, Tottenham Hotspur were formed in September 1882 with the motto of 'To Dare Is To Do'.

Nicknamed 'The Lillywhites', Spurs have won two first-division titles, eight FA Cups, four League Cups, one Uefa Cup Winners' Cup (abolished) and one Uefa Cup (now Europa League).

Some great players have featured for Tottenham throughout the years - Paul Gascoigne needs no introduction, and neither does Glenn Hoddle.

Gareth Bale and Luka Modric had huge success throughout their careers, and their departures were followed by the rise of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. In between these eras, Tottenham have let go of some of their best players at a premium fee.

Who are those players?

Let's take a look!

Tottenham most expensive sales by season

Season

Biggest sale

Fee

Total sales

2022/23

Steven Bergwijn

£28.13M

£34.88M

2021/22

Juan Foyth

£13.50M

£31.16M

2020/21

Kyle Walker-Peters

£11.97M

£11..97M

2019/20

Christian Eriksen

£24.30M

£58.05M

2018/19

Mousa Dembele

£4.82M

£4.82M

2017/18

Kyle Walker

£47.43M

£93.42M

2016/17

Ryan Mason

£13.86M

£47.07M

2015/16

Roberto Soldado

£14.40M

£78.53M

2014/15

Gylfi Sigurdsson

£9.09M

£39.74M

2013/14

Gareth Bale

£90.90M

£124.56M

2012/13

Luka Modric

£31.50M

£65.50M

2011/12

Peter Crouch

£10.17M

£38.93M

2010/11

Robbie Keane/Adel Taarabt

£1.08M

£2.64M

2009/10

Darren Bent

£10.62M

£28.53M

2008/09

Dimitar Berbatov

£34.20M

£79.25M

2007/08

Jermain Defoe

£8.37M

£20.30M

2006/07

Michael Carrick

£24.48M

£34.79M

2005/06

Frederic Kanoute

£5.85M

£22.91M

2004/05

Helder Postiga

£6.75M

£9.45M

2003/04

Jonathan Blondel

£1.08M

£1.58M

2002/03

Stephen Clemence

£1.22M

£1.22M

2001/02

Luke Young

£5.40M

£8.78M

2000/01

Espen Baardsen

£1.80M

£2.21M

TOTAL

£840.29M

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

Tottenham top 10 most expensive player sales

