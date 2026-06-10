Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham rejected by ex-Borussia Dortmund director break due to 'strategic direction' disagreement
Strategic differences halt London move
The pursuit of Kehl has officially ended without an agreement, marking a frustrating turn of events for the Tottenham hierarchy. After weeks of intensive dialogue, the 46-year-old has decided to walk away from a potential role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, following his official farewell at Signal Iduna Park in May. Negotiations had reached the final stages, with Kehl even travelling to London for face-to-face talks with club officials.
However, the two parties were unable to align on the strategic direction of the club moving forward, Skyreports. These fundamental differences regarding the long-term vision for the Spurs project proved to be the decisive factor in the breakdown of the deal. The North London club had been hoping to secure Kehl's expertise to help revitalise a sporting department that has undergone significant changes in recent months.
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De Zerbi influence a key factor
Beyond the general long-term strategy, specific details regarding the hierarchy at the club are believed to have influenced Kehl's decision. Sky reporter Patrick Berger claims that one of the primary dealbreakers was the level of authority granted to current first-team manager Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian tactician is expected to exert a major influence over the club's recruitment and sporting structure as they look to rebuild the squad.
With De Zerbi reportedly demanding a significant say in transfer decisions, Kehl was allegedly uncomfortable with the proposed working arrangement. The former Dortmund captain, who oversaw one of Europe's most successful recruitment systems in the Bundesliga, was looking for a specific level of autonomy that did not appear to mesh with the current setup in North London. As a result, the 46-year-old will now look elsewhere for his next challenge in European football.
Internal structure remains in flux
Tottenham's current sporting department continues to be led by Johan Lange, who maintains his role as a sporting director at the club. The original plan involved Kehl and Lange working in tandem to steer the traditional powerhouse back toward the top of the Premier League table after a difficult period that saw the club narrowly avoid a deeper domestic crisis. For now, Lange will continue to work closely with the coaching staff to identify summer targets.
Despite the setback with Kehl, the former Borussia Dortmund director had already reached a mutual agreement with the club to part ways on March 22 and remains a highly sought-after executive. While Spurs have missed out on his appointment, Bild reports that Kehl is already in talks with other leading international clubs keen to benefit from his administrative expertise. His track record of helping build competitive squads at the highest level continues to make him an attractive option for several vacant roles across Europe.
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Busy summer ahead for Spurs
The collapse of the Kehl deal does not mean the transfer work in north London has stopped. In fact, Spurs have already made significant headway in the market ahead of the official opening of the summer window. The club are preparing for a massive squad overhaul as they head into the new campaign, with several new arrivals already confirmed or in the pipeline.
Among the incoming talent, Andy Robertson is set to officially join on July 1 following the expiration of his Liverpool contract, while Argentine defender Marcos Senesi's arrival from Bournemouth was confirmed on Wednesday.
Further additions are expected as they look to ensure they finish much further up the table next season.