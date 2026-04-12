Tottenham player given brutal ZERO rating as Jamie O'Hara rips into his 'woeful' former team after Sunderland defeat

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara did not hold back in his assessment of the current squad following the narrow defeat at the Stadium of Light.

Reacting after the game on X, the pundit delivered a scathing review of the collective performance, describing his former team as "woeful" and lacking the required fight for a survival battle.

The frustration peaked when O'Hara singled out centre-forward Dominic Solanke individual for a brutal zero rating, reflecting a display that offered nothing to the cause. He also dished out 1/10 ratings to both Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani, along with scores of just two for Conor Gallagher and Destiny Udogie.

In a separate tweet, O'Hara wrote: "Disgrace of a performance again from Spurs, the lack of quality from these players is unbelievable I’ve seen better non league performances, don’t see anything to say we’re capable of staying up."



