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Tottenham reach agreement to sign Bournemouth star Marcos Senesi - but deal hinges on one guarantee
Advanced talks for Argentine defender
Tottenham have moved into the final stages of negotiations to sign Senesi from Bournemouth on a free transfer. The North London club views the 28-year-old as an essential addition to bolster their defensive line, having identified the Argentine as a high-quality operator who could lead the backline under De Zerbi. Indeed, journalist Florian Plettenberg reports there is already an agreement in principle between the two parties.
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Survival is the ultimate condition
However, the uncertainty of Tottenham’s status in the top flight is the primary hurdle for the deal to be fully ratified. Currently sitting just two points adrift of safety, the club cannot finalise the terms for several summer targets until they mathematically guarantee their Premier League spot for the 2026-27 campaign. Senesi is understood to be impressed by the project De Zerbi is attempting to build in North London, but his commitment to the move is firmly predicated on Spurs maintaining their top-flight status.
Liverpool and Man Utd hover in the background
Should Spurs fail in the quest to stay in the Premier League, Liverpool and Manchester United could pounce and are actively monitoring the situation. Arne Slot's side are prioritising defensive depth regardless of Ibrahima Konate’s contract status, while United have reportedly placed the Bournemouth man on a shortlist that also includes Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu.
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Race against the clock to avoid the drop
With just five games remaining, Tottenham are in a race against time to ensure the Senesi deal does not vanish. The defender is reportedly waiting for a signal of intent from the club, while Spurs’ recruitment team prepares the paperwork for an immediate announcement should safety be achieved.